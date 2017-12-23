It's time to bid adieu to the year 2017 and welcome 2018 with our loved ones. Share the happiness and make new memories as you reflect upon the previous year, set new goals and objectives and change your life by making better changes. Here are some of the best wishes, SMS. Whatsapp messages, Facebook posts which you can share with your close ones.

As 1st January 2018 is coming closer, the excitement for New Year is increasing day by day. It is not just a new date but it is rather an event to reflect upon the previous year, set new goals and objectives and a chance to change your life for better. The countdown has already started for the New Years Eve party and plans are made to bring in the New Year with happiness, excitement and the hopes of having a great year ahead. As the clock turns 12, send your loved ones best wishes through SMS, Whatsapp messages, Facebook posts, gifs, Hike messages, Snapchat and much more.

1.Before the golden sun sets,

2017’s calendar is destroyed,

And mobile networks get jammed,

I wish in 2018 every moment is enjoyed!

2.

3. May the new year bring you greater heights of success and prosperity. Have a Happy New Year 2018!

4.

5.Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one. Happy New Year!

6.

7. As the New Year dawns, I hope it is filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow. Wish you Happy New Year!

8.

9. May the spirit of the season of,

New year fill your heart,

with serenity and peace,

Wish you a happy new year!

10.

11. A New Year has tiptoed in.

Let’s go forward to meet it.

Let’s welcome the 365 days it brings.

Let’s live well with love in our hearts towards God and all people.

Let’s walk through its corridors with praise songs on our lips.

12.

13.Before the calendar turns a new leaf over, before the social networking sites get flooded with messages, before the mobile networks get congested, let me take a quiet moment out to wish you a wonderful, happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!

14.

15. I just have one wish for you this New Year. May you have abundance of joy, best of health, unlimited happiness and whole lot of good luck all through the year. Happy New Year!”

16. New Year out forth new roads to success and provide you with opportunities to give wings to your unfulfilled desires. Make your dreams come true with the rise of another beautiful year.”

17.

18.Welcome New Year…

We look forward to you

A year of wonderful happiness

A year of good health

A year of great success

A year of incredibly good luck

A year of continuous fun

A year of world peace

Happy New Year 2018

19.

20. As the New Year renews all the happiness and good tidings,

hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever! Happy New Year!

21. 2017 is going out… New Year 2018 is coming in!

Do a twist turn, a turn and dance all night long.

Wishing you 365 days of total fun and enjoyment.

22.

23. Wishing you and your family good health, happiness, success and prosperity in the coming year! Have a great start to a great year!

24. May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light..

May Good luck chase you each morning and night from the new year.

25.