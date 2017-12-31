It is the day of the Year 2017 on which we wish each other that the upcoming year would be full of joy and happiness. We Share our thoughts and feelings with each other and make different resolutions and set them as our objectives for the year to come. So for all those who want to wish their family, friends and loved ones a prosperous new year, check out these Happy New Year messages and wishes for 2018 in Gujarati for WhatsApp, SMS and Facebook.

Its the last day of the year 2017, we all are eagerly waiting for the year 2018 to come. Every year we look forward to new year, so we celebrate the New Year with the bang. Everyone gives each other the good wishes and blessings. We hope that whatever our aspirations are, should be completed in the year to come. It is the day on which we wish each other that the upcoming year would be full of joy and happiness. We share our thoughts and feelings with each other and make different resolutions which are to be fulfilled in New Year. It’s the year which is turning us towards more modernity.

And if there are any misgivings, we can make a fresh start with new hope and spirit. Family, friends play an important role in our life and having them on this special occasion is a true blessing. They are the people who have supported us in good and bad times. So, loved ones with each other the blessings, wishes and send messages to each other and celebrate New Year with great joy and enjoyment. For expressing their happiness on this occasion, we are sharing New Year messages, quotes or wishes in Gujrati.

Here are some Happy New Year messages and wishes for 2018 in Gujrati:-

Navu Varsh Aap Sau Ne Sukh,

Santi, Samrudhi,

Ane Swastya Bakes

Ane Aap Pragati Na

Tamam Sikharo Sar Karo,

Evi Subhecha!

Navu Varsh Shubh Hoy!

Aa navu varsh tamari jindagi harsh, ulllash,

khushi, apar samruddhi ane pyar mohabbat

felave evi mari tamne subhechcha che.

Navu Varsh Mubarak thai.

Dingoli jamoni houk thik e jai kata,

Tobe bolo lav ki porono sriti geta,

A Bochore puran houk tur sokol aasa,

New Year a Tur jonna

ata e kori Prottasa