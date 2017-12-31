The vibes for New year 2018 are around the corner as everyone's mobile phones are about to get jammed at 12 midnight and social media accounts on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and Hike are about to get bombarded with tons of your well-wishers who will be giving you heart-warming messages for the year 2018. So before everything gets shut down or you get caught-up with your New Year party people, take some time and use these best New Year messages and wishes in Bhojpuri for New Year 2018.

1) Apan Dil Mein Tohar Pyar Ki Dastaan Likhle bani, Na Tani Na dher Pura Likhle bani

Kahiyo Hamro khatir Bhi Dua Kar Liha, Kahe Ki Ham Apan Har Ik Saans Tohare Naam Likhle bani,

Tohra Pyaar Naya Saal 2018 Bahut Bahut Mubarak Ho Tahke.

2) Are o friendwaa

tohar smswa ke intejaar men

Hum mubilewa hathwa men liye

Ek ghantae se baithal bani.

Tanik idhar bhi dhayan dai diyo

Aur ekad naya saal ke msgwa bhijwai do

Tohara jigri Dost

Tohke Naya Saal 2018 Ke Bahut Bahut Badhaai Ho

3) Iss Naye Saal mein..

Jo tu chahe woh tera ho,

Har din khubsoorat aur ratain roshan ho,

Kamiyabi chumte rahe tere kadam hamesha yaar,

Naya Saal Mubarak ho tuje mere Yaar