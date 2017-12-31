Despite not being considered as an official holiday, the last day of the calendar year is still treated like one. 31st of December has remained a special day in everyone’s mind. Here are some best Happy New Year messages and wishes in English for 2018 which include the best of WhatsApp messages, New Year wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.

It’s about time to bid the year 2017 a farewell and embrace 2018 with new goals and aspirations to make yourself better than you were in the previous year. Just like every other year some of us will be choosing a new year resolution to transform yourself into an enhanced version of yourself and will go shopping (not for yourself) for your family, friends and special ones. 31st of December has remained a special day in everyone’s mind. Despite not being considered as an official holiday, the last day of the calendar year is still treated like one.

To celebrate the last day of the calendar year some people choose to party till midnight with your friends and special ones while some will be looking to come home in order to spend the most special day of the year with family and closed ones. Everyone pledges to stay excited about everything with everyone. People are looking forward to what the New Year has in store for themselves. While you might’ve planned your scene with only close friends and colleagues of yours to end the year on a high note by celebrating the last night of 2017 in grand fashion, there will be a long list of friends you will be missing out in celebrating the New Year.

So if you’re looking to wish those friends a very happy new year in the best manner that we got you covered by some of the best messages and wishes in English for 2018 new year which include WhatsApp messages, New Year special wishes and greetings, SMS or text messages and several Facebook posts to wish your friends and family.

1. Even in the darkest hours of your life, I will stand by your side holding onto the only candle and light up all the non-illuminated areas. May God shower you with all the happiness in the world! Happy New Year 2018!

2. Cheers to the New Year, which will hopefully be full of good luck and happiness. Happy New Year!

3. Hope these good wishes help you to celebrate an exciting and magical New Year. Wishing you a very Happy New Year.

4. 2018 is just around the corner, keep it in mind that you live only once, life is shorts, rules are meant to be broken and having fun and creating memories are all that counts.

5. It’s New Year and the best time to renew your dictionary of life. Remove words like jealousy, hate, revenge, greed from your dictionary and put words like love, care, compassion, honesty and satisfaction in their place. This will ensure that you have a great and guilt-free year ahead.

6. Having you in my life assures me that I have someone to depend upon and call up in times of need. As this year comes to an end, we see another year settling into our lives giving us another chance to be there for each other. Happy New Year!

7. There are a lot of things in the world yet to be seen and experienced. Live your life, explore new horizons, go for new adventures this New Year and you will not regret it.

8. May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy New Year!