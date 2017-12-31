On last day of the year, everyone is preparing to welcome New Year 2018 with grand celebrations. There are many ways in which people mark this day and one of them is to celebrate New Year's Eve by sending greetings, messages and wishes to their loved ones. So, take a look at some Happy New Year messages and wishes in Marathi for 2018 to share on WhatsApp messages, new year wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to make feel your loved ones special.

Here are some Happy New Year messages and wishes for 2018 in Marathi:-

“Naveen varsh aapnans sukh samadhanache,

Aanandache, aishwarya, aarogyache javo.

Naveen varshat aaple jeevan aanadmaye,

Sukhmaye hove, aashi shricharni prarthana.

गेलं ते वर्ष आणि गेला तो काल,

आता नवीन आशा अपेक्षा घेवून आले 2017 साल,

नवीन वर्षाच्या सर्वाना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !!!

चला या नवीन वर्षाचं.

स्वागत करूया,

जुन्या स्वप्नांना,

नव्याने फुल्वूया,

नववर्षाभिनंदन