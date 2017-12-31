If you are among those energetic and excited people who are looking to make a better tomorrow, take out a pen and paper and start jotting down your ideas for the New Year. Welcome this year with a big smile and bring in some positive energy by doing little good to others.

The year 2017 is about to end and people are gearing up for New Year. While some have already booked their tickets to their favourite tourist destinations, there are many who are staying home and making memories with their families and friends. The new chapter will be followed by celebrations and merrymaking and the world would be taking another free trip around the sun. New Year is the time when people recapitulate the time gone by and make new resolutions in order to improve their lives. Whether it is to lose those extra kilos from your body or trying something entirely new or going an adventurous trip that you have always been planning, New Year brings with it the hope to accomplish all that one couldn’t do in the past year.

If you are among those energetic and excited people who are looking to make a better tomorrow, take out a pen and paper and start jotting down your ideas for the New Year. Welcome this New Year with a big smile and bring in some positive energy by doing little good to others. Since technology has changed our lives, we can now reach out to those also who are far out of the sight. Wish your family, friends, acquaintances with e-greetings and for those wanting to wish Happy New Year in Tamil, check out these interesting Happy New Year wishes for WhatsApp, SMS, and Facebook.