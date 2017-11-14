Nine-time Mr India and an idol to many body-building enthusiasts, Suhas Khamkar has been involved in another controversy where the 37-year old bodybuilder is allegedly accused of jeopardising nation’s pride by switching nationalities in a recently contested bodybuilding competition in Hong Kong. Suhas Khamkar is the first Indian bodybuilder to win Mr Asia (2010).

Nine-time Mr India and a prominent figure in the world of bodybuilding, Suhas Khamkar has weaved another controversy where the 37-year old has been allegedly accused of compromising his nation’s pride. In the recent report filed by AajTak, Suhas Khamkar has switched sides by representing Thailand at the recently contested amateur Olympia championships in Hong Kong. Suhas shook the world when the results came in where he was declared the praiseworthy winner, not as Indian but a Thailand representative. According to sources, Suhas has been condemned by the body-building fraternity all over the world for changing nationality and representing another nation with he has no personal and family connection.

In the aftermath of jeopardising nation’s pride by winning the prestigious contest for another country instead of making his homeland proud by bringing the gold medal in India, Suhas has become the trending topic on social media and is closely followed by investigative agencies for committing what bodybuilding enthusiasts are calling heinous crime. Since Suhas is also honoured as a government employee lately, Body Building association has urged to keep him out from his job until or unless investigation reach conclusion. Born and raised in a family of bodybuilders, the ‘Indian Arnold Schwarzenegger’ is considered a veteran among the Indian bodybuilding enthusiasts. He is someone who people look up to as he is the first Indian bodybuilder to win Mr Asia (2010).

Suhas was also the first to win a national level gold medal in the Railway National Competitions for India. Despite making India proud by bringing glory with tons of awards and honours in his illustrious bodybuilding career, Suhas interestingly has never been a stranger to controversies. In 2014, the former Mr Asia winner was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Panvel for allegedly taking bribes of Rs 50,000.

