Happy Lohri 2018: The folk festival is observed a night before Makar Sankranti and hence, Lohri 2018 will be celebrated on January 13. In today's times, we often don't get time to greet our loved ones in person, so here are some best Happy Lohri wishes for SMS, Whatsapp status and Facebook messages.

Lohri is primarily celebrated by Sikhs but several sections of Hindus and Muslims celebrate it as well

Although Lohri is a folk festival, it holds paramount importance among the large part of people in Punjab and Haryana who celebrate it. Lohri is celebrated to mark the end of winter season and welcome the summer as it is supposed to bring good harvest and good fortunes. Lohri is also considered auspicious for the newly-wed couple and new-born child. It is primarily celebrated by Sikhs but several sections of Hindus and Muslims celebrate it as well. The folk festival is observed a night before Makar Sankranti and hence, Lohri 2018 will be celebrated on January 13.

It is generally celebrated by lighting a fire, the spark of life, for abundant crops and prosperity; and organising several programmes like songs and dances. A feast is also prepared for all the people who come together and sweets are distributed to friends, relatives and neighbours post celebrations. In today’s times, we often don’t get time to greet our loved ones in person, so here are some best Happy Lohri 2018 wishes for SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook:

Mungfli di khushbu te gurh di mithaas,

makki di roti te sarso da saag,

dil di khushi te aapneya da pyar,

mubarak hove tone LOHRI KA TYOHAR.

Mithaa gurh te vich mil geya til

udi patang te khil geya dil

har pal sukh te har vele shanti

paao rabb agge dua tusi

Lohri khushiyaan naal manaao!

Happy Lohri

Sardi ki thartharahat mein,

moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath,

Lohri mubaarak ho aapko

dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

Makki de roti te sarson da saag,

suraj diyaan kirna, khushiyaan di bahaar,

nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,

dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,

Mubaarak hove sarkaar Lohri da tyohaar.

HAPPY LOHRI!!

Days filled with joy, Weeks of Happiness, Months filled with prosperity, Years of celebrations are sent your way. God bless you today and everyday.

Happy Lohri!!

Mitha gurh te vich mil gia til,

uddi ptang te khil geya dil,

har pal sukh te har din shanti pao,

rab agge dua,

tusi “Lohri” khushian naal manao.

‘HAPPY LOHRI’

Pher aa Gayi Bhangre d vari,

Lohri Manaun d karo Taiyari,

Agg de kol saare aao,

Sundariye Mundariye jor naal gao!!

HAPPY LOHRI TO YOU, YOUR FAMILY and everyone

Sunder mundriye hoe,

Tera kaun wicahara hoe,

Dullah bhatti walla hoe,

Dullahe di dhee vyayae hoe,

Ser shakkar payee hoe

Wishing u a very happy Lohri.

May the lohri fire burns all the moments of sadness

and brings you warmth of joy n happiness and love…

With this Lohri bonfire – may your life be enlightened forever