Lohri 2018 is on its way and people across the Country have started feeling the heat of celebration of this community-based festival. For the people of Punjab and Haryana, the festival holds a great significance. The occasion celebrates the commencement of winter harvest and beginning of the warm weather. The celebration of Lohri is incomplete without setting the bonfire in front of your house or in the harvest fields. People gather around the bonfire and fed traditional foods of Lohri include popcorns, till ladoos, peanuts, puffed rice, gur or jaggery. After the parikrama, people wish their friends and family happiness and prosperity by exchanging gifts and food items. Bhangra and Gidda are performed as it makes for an occasion to rejoice.

Have you ever wondered the reasons behind these traditions? Why we fed these foods to the fire? Well, it is believed that the bonfire signifies the God of Fire or Agni and people feed food to the fire in the hope to seek blessings for the family and friends. It also mark the end of all evil as the families pray, positivity and purity is believed to infuse in their households. For the newly married couples and to-be-parents, the tradition brings blessing and good luck for them.

Additionally, many people are believed to make a wish as they toss the food items in fire hoping it would be fulfilled by the God of Fire. It is basically praying to the gods to bring health, happiness and prosperity to the families. This festival is about hoping for a great harvest next year and wishing a happy and healthy life along with welcoming warmer months with much joy.