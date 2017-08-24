Lord Ganesha, the Vighnaharta—the destroyer of all obstacles—has been known to symbolise wisdom, knowledge, and intellect. The ancient Hindu mythology has laid emphasis on each aspect of Ganesha as a deity, from head to toe. Let’s divulge into the details one by one!

Ganesha the big thinker & good listener:

Ganesha’s large head signifies ‘big thinking’—to dream big and follow those dreams. His small eyes highlight the power to concentrate. His large ears tell us that we should listen more. His small mouth suggests that we should talk less and work more.

Ganesha the endower of spiritualism:

Ganesha has four hands. He holds the axe in one hand and a paash or rope in the other. While the axe encourages us to move to a higher spiritual path by destroying all bonds of materialistic attachments; he holds the rope to pull us back on the right path thus ushering us nearer to our goals.

His third hand is in the ‘Abhay Mudra’—which he uses to bless his devotees. With the fourth hand he holds sweets or modakas—with which he rewards us for our hard work and devotion.

The task of the tusks:

Ganesha’s tusks tell us a different story! He has one tusk. The other one is half of a tusk which tells us we should retain whatever is good and beneficial while denouncing whatever is evil. His agile trunk is a symbol of high efficiency and adaptability.

Ganesha’s insatiable appetite:

Ganesha’s large stomach consumes everything good and bad in life. The plate of Prasad that lies at his feet suggests that the whole world is ours to conquer.

Of Ganesha’s Mushak and our desires:

Ganesha is the controller of worldly desires. His everlasting companion—the mouse or mushak—symbolises our desires and suggests that we should keep our desires in control.

Let’s all learn from Lord Ganesha and pledge that this Ganesh Chaturthi we will use Ganesha idols made with eco-friendly products. Keep our rivers, environment and eco-system pollution free.