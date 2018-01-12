Makar Sankranti is a prominent Hindu festival, that depicts transition of Sun into Capricorn zodiac sign. The movement of the sun into northern hemisphere is known as Sankranti. People celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm, by flying kites, exchanging sweets and getting dressed in traditional dresses. on this day many holy fairs, are organized to worship lord Sun.

The prominent Hindu festival Makar Sankranti is celebrated to mark the transition of Sun into Capricorn zodiac sign this change is known as Sankranti. On this day Sun enters into the northern hemisphere. Makar Sankranti is celebrated around the country with enthusiasm and traditional rituals. Every year Makar Sankranti falls on 14th January. Makar Sankranti also donates the arrival of longer days. This festival is celebrated with different names in different regions, In Gujarat, it called as Uttarayan, Pongal in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Sankranti in Karnataka, Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and Makar Sankranti in Maharashtra and other states.

Makar Sankranti is one of the few ancient Hindu festivals that has been observed according to solar cycles, while most festivals are set by the lunar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar.Being a festival that celebrates the solar cycle.

In different states, different cuisine are served like multicolored halwa, til laddu (sweet of sesame seeds), gulachi poli, puran poli, Khichdi (farrago) ,Papad, Pongal, dahi-chooda, undhiyu, jalebi, till ki chikki, Khichdo and goondar paak. On the day of Makar Sankranti, people also fly kites to share their joy with others. Men and Women also dress up in traditional style, Men- wearing Kurta pajama’s, Pagdi, long yellow color sherwanis with stalls on their neck. while women mostly prefer, wearing saree’s, ghagra choli, lehnga’s, jewelry.

During the festival holy fairs like Kumbh Mela are held and one of the austere pilgrimages of Shabrimala in Kerala ends on this pious day.