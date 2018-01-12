Makar Sankranti 2018 will be celebrated on January 14. Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the departure of winters as days start getting longer and nights start getting shorter. Makar Sankranti falls just a day after Lohri and its only festival which has a fixed date as compared to other Hindu festivals. Take a look at Makar Sankranti 2018 date, time, significance, muhurat and puja vidhi.

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the Hindu festivals as its one of the first festivals that arrives in the first month of the New Year. Makar Sankranti falls just a day after Lohri and its only festival which has a fixed date as compared to other Hindu festivals whose dates keep on changing according to Hindu calendar and their arrival is decided on the basis of the movement of the sun and the moon. Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the nation and is also known as the harvest festival. It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of makara rashi (Capricorn) on its celestial path.

Makara Sankranti significance

Makar Sankranti is also a festival which marks the departure of winters and it is from this day onwards that days start getting longer day by day and night starts becoming shorter. This festival is called Pongal in South India. People indulge themselves in puja, prepare special sweets to celebrate the festival. People also mark this occasion by flying beautiful kites, this particular way is more common in northern part of the nation and people fly specially designed kite representing different types of symbols and textures. The widely believed significance of this festival is that on this day the sun starts its journey to the northern hemisphere and enters the Makar rashi. People who believe in this festival rituals take a dip in the holy water like in river Ganga. The arrival of Makar Sankranti also marks the end of that period in Hindus when once again start organising marriages and other auspicious rituals.

Makara Sankranti Puja Vidhi

Rituals like taking a holy bath in water in rivers like Ganga, offering food to Lord Surya, offering charity, keeping fast are some of the ways to celebrate the festival. If Makar Sankranti happens after Sunset then all Punya Kaal activities are postponed until next day Sunrise.

2018 Makara Sankranti Puja Date and timings

2018 Makara Sankranti Phalam

Punya Kaal Muhurta — 14:00 to 17:41

Duration — 3 Hours 41 Mins

Sankranti Moment — 14:00

Mahapunya Kaal Muhurta — 14:00 to 14:24

Duration — 0 Hours 23 Mins