Unlike Holi and Diwali, Makar Sankranti is celebrated by Hindus on January 14 every year. The Hindu festival, Makar Sankranti, marks the day when the sun enters zodiac sign of Capricorn which is also known as Makar rashi. From January 14, the days become longer. On Makar Sankranti, millions of kites can be seen floating in the sky.

The Hindu festival, Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival and is celebrated across the country by almost all the religions

In order to celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti, people wake up early morning and start preparing for pooja. On this day, taking dips in water of holy rivers, especially Ganga, is considered auspicious. After taking the dips, people also do charity. The performing the pooja, the Hindus give ‘daan’ to Brahmins and poor. On Makar Sankranti festival, people also worship the Sun God. One of the other reasons why people wait for this festival is because of the fairs which are organised on a large scale as Makar Sankranti and ‘melas’ come together.

While Makara Mela is organised in Odisha, Tusu Mela is held in some parts of Jharkhand. On Makar Sankranti, millions of kites can be seen floating in the air. The festival is known by different names across the country. In Tamil Nadu it is called Pongal, Lohri in Punjab, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Bhogali Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Maghi in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh.

We understand that it’s the festivities that bring family, relatives and loved ones closer, in order to help you express more to your loved ones. Here are a few of the warmest wishes on Makar Sankranti, that you share with friends and spread the joy of the festival.

May this harvest season bring you prosperity & positivity, and you fly high like a kite. Wishing you and your family a Happy Makar Sankranti!

Meethe gur mein mil gaye til…Udi patang aur khil gaye dil! Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti, Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti. Wishing you your family a very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti!

May the beauty Of Makar Sankranti festival fill your home with happiness and positivity… Happy Makar Sankranti!

What is that bright light? From where is this fragrance coming? This gentle breeze and lively music… Oh! It’s Sankranti… Have an amazing day!

Makar Sakranti ke din udaaye, dil ke saath apni patang, aur kijiye wish mohabbat ke saath. Happy Makar Sakranti!

Here are a few of the Makar Sankranti 2018 greetings that you can share on Facebook.