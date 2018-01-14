Makar Sankranti 2018 is a Hindu festival that is dedicated to express gratitude to the Sun God (Surya). According to the English calendar, it is often observed in the second week of January. The Makar Sankranti festival replete with decorating homes, flying kites and elegant feasts. So here we bring you the WhatsApp messages, Makar Sankranti wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.

The festival denotes the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makar (Capricorn) as it travels on its celestial path. On this auspicious day, people offer food to God Sun and perform rites and rituals.

The Makar Sankranti festival replete with decorating homes, flying kites and elegant feasts. On the festival, people take bath in sacred rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari to absolve their past sins. In places like Gujarat, Maharastra, Rajasthan flying kites is one of the popular Makar Saranti traditions.

To make sweets from jaggery and sesame is a popular tradition during Makar Sankranti especially in Maharashtra.time Makar Sankranti signifies a period of socializing and families enjoying each other’s company, taking care of the cattle, and celebrating around bonfires.

In Punjab, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Maghi which is a religious and cultural festival. The festival is also celebrated outside India in countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan by Hindu community and known by different names.

