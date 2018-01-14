Makar Sankranti marks the time when the sun comes out to play, which means that people come out on their rooftops and mark the day by spending their time flying kite and eating hot snacks as they mingle with their loved ones and neighbours. Makar Sankranti signifies a period of socialising and families enjoying each other’s company, taking care of the cattle, and celebrating around bonfires.

Makar Sankranti marks the time when the sunny days are back, which means that people come out on their rooftops and spend the day flying kites and eating hot snacks as they mingle with their loved ones and neighbours. This festival falls with the South Indian harvest festival of Pongal which marks the beginning of harvest season in their culture and is widely celebrated by decorating houses with rangoli’s and eating sweet and savoury variations of the rice dish popularly known as Pongal.

The Makar Sankranti festival is replete with decorating homes, flying kites and elegant feasts. On the festival, people take bath in sacred rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari to absolve their past sins. In places like Gujarat, Maharastra, Rajasthan flying kites is one of the popular Makar Saranti traditions. To make sweets from jaggery and sesame is a popular tradition during Makar Sankranti especially in Maharashtra. Makar Sankranti signifies a period of socializing and families enjoying each other’s company, taking care of the cattle, and celebrating around bonfires.

Here are a few messages you can send to your loved ones this Makar Sankranti:

गुल ने गुलशन से गल्फम भिज है, सितारों ने गगन से सलाम भिज है, मुबारक हो apko ye “मकर संकर्णी 2018” Humne येथून आले आहे (Gul ne gulshan se gulfam bheja hai,sitaro ne gagan se salam bheja hai,

Mubarak ho apko ye “MAKAR SANKRANTI 2018”

Humne tahe dil se yeh paigam bheja hai)

मीखे गुर मीन मिले गेटिल, उडी पाटंग किंवा खिल गील, हर पाल सुख .. हरिदिन शांती, आप सब के लिए लेये मकर संक्रांति .. !! (Meethe Gurh Mein Mil GayeTill,

Udi Patang or Khil Gaye Dill,

Har Pal Sukh.. Har Din Shanti,

Aap Sab Ke Liye Laye Makar Sankranti..!!)

आपल्यासाठी “मकर संक्रणक” आहे आणि ‘पॅटन्ग’ बद्दल आपल्याला चांगली कल्पना आहे. ( Ye saal ki “MAKAR SANKRANT” apke liye til-gul jaisi mithi aur ‘PATANG’ jaisi unchi udan laye.)

( तेहर हा असे करू शकला नाही, म्हणूनच आम्ही सर्व मिलकर मन्या करू, मिल्ला दो गुद और तीळ, और पतन सांग उड जेन डू डीआईएल. हॅपी माकर सांक्रांती ( Tyohar Nahi Hota Apna Ya Paraya, Tyohar Hai Wahi Jo Sabne Milkar Manaya, To Mila Do Gud Aur Til, Aur PATANG Sang Ud Jane Do DIL. HAPPY MAKAR SANKRANTI)

As your kites soar high, here are a few songs you can enjoy: