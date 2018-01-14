Makar Sankranti coincides with the South Indian harvest festival of Pongal which marks the beginning of harvest season in their culture and is widely celebrated by decorating houses with rangoli’s and eating sweet and savoury variations of the rice dish popularly known as Pongal. Makar Sankranti marks the time when the sun comes out to play, which means that people come out on their rooftops and mark the day by spending their time flying kite and eating hot snacks as they mingle with their loved ones and neighbours.

The celebrations continue as India celebrates Makar Sankranti today! While there are some people out there who love winters, most of the people can’t be happier knowing that it is nearing its end and festivals like Lohri and Makar Sankranti mark that occasion. Since this is a festival that marks the suns movement according to the calendar, it always falls on the same date which is 14th January making it fairly easy for all of us to remember the day the chill end.

Here are a few messages in Punjabi/Gurmukhi you can send to your loved ones this Makar Sankranti:

Gula ne gulasana se gulaphama bhaje hai, main koi kamara chaḍaṇa nahi cahuda mubaraka hō apaka “makara sakaratī 2018” hiumana uhi vi’akatī hai jisa nu bilaṁ da bhugatana karana painda hai.(Gul ne gulshan se gulfam bheja hai,sitaro ne gagan se salam bheja hai,

Mubarak ho apko ye “MAKAR SANKRANTI 2018”

Humne tahe dil se yeh paigam bheja hai.)

Mirhera gura meṁ mila geetila, udī paṭaga jaṁ khila gidila, harapala sukha.. Haridina santi, apa se de lie lee makara sakrati.. !! (Meethe Gurh Mein Mil GayeTill,

Udi Patang or Khil Gaye Dill,

Har Pal Sukh.. Har Din Shanti,

Aap Sab Ke Liye Laye Makar Sankranti..!!)

Ye saal ki “MAKAR SANKRANT” apke liye til-gul jaisi mithi aur ‘PATANG’ jaisi unchi udan laye.

Ṭohahara isa tarhaṁ karana de yoga nahiṁ hoe hana, isade ilava uha ja savai milakara manayaia, mila da guḍa aura tila, aura paṭaṇaga sigha uda jane ḍola ḍiaiaila nu chaḍa ke. Happy Makar Sankranti! (Tyohar Nahi Hota Apna Ya Paraya, Tyohar Hai Wahi Jo Sabne Milkar Manaya, To Mila Do Gud Aur Til, Aur PATANG Sang Ud Jane Do DIL. HAPPY MAKAR SANKRANTI)

