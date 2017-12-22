As per a new study which has appeared in American Journal of Epidemiology, it has been found that watching TV for long hours and eating too much may reduce your sperm count to 35%. According to a research, people who spent long hours watching TV coupled with lots of food had an average sperm count of 37Mn per mL while those who are not addicted to their TV sets had an average sperm count of 52 Mn per mL.

Watching TV for long hours may be giving mental pleasure but it may not be good for health as according to the latest research, watching TV for more than five hours in a linked may reduce your sperm count. A new study has warned that watching TV for long hours might results in your sperm count as it is attributable to eating high-calorie junk food and laziness. The study was based on the samples from 200 students falling in the age group between 18-22 years.

According to an IVF expert, men who have been found to be more active, those who spend more hours of the exercising and indulging in physical activities had an average sperm count around 3/4th higher compared to those who are physically inactive. “Along with the sedentary lifestyle, the chemical additives and acidic nature either harms the motility and shape of the sperm cells or lead to its death,” the IVF expert said.