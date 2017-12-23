Christmas is just around the corner. It is commemorated to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is celebrated on December 25th all around the world with great enthusiasm and fervor. Bring a smile to your loved ones face and make their Christmas more special with these Whatsapp messages, SMS and Facebook greetings.

Christmas is commemorated to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is celebrated on December 25th all around the world with great enthusiasm and fervor

HO! HO! HO! It’s that time of year again when we get together with our family and friends and believe in the magical power of Santa Claus to bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives. Christmas is commemorated to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is celebrated on December 25th all around the world with great enthusiasm and fervor. The excitement of wishing your loved ones in person cannot be matched but your wishes, Whatsapp messages, SMS and Facebook greetings can definitely bring a smile to your loved one’s faces. As you wait for the arrival of Santa, do remember to send across some e-cards and messages to your loved ones to spread joy amongst them on this auspicious occasion.

Here are 25 Christmas wishes that you could send to your friends and family to make Christmas even more special for them this year.

1. During this season of giving, let us take the time to slow down and enjoy the simple things. May this wonderful time of the year touch your heart in a special way. Wishing you much happiness today and throughout the New Year.

2. The meaning of Christmas is held in our hearts and shared with family and friends. I’m sending you messages of faith and hope for a beautiful holiday season.

3. During the miraculous time that is Christmas may you see with the eyes of a child, experience the wonder of love, and truly enjoy all that the season has to offer.

4. It’s the time of year when loved ones gather together. It is a special time to be thankful for all of the wonderful blessings in our lives. Sending you good wishes and the hope that your holiday will be a joyous one.

5. The glory and beauty of this wonderful season are something we all can share together. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

6. May Christmas fill your heart with all the love and joy it desires. I wish you and your family a wonderful Christmas and festive new year.

7. Christmas is the time to give gifts to your family and let them know how much you care about them, so that’s what I’m doing.

8. What can be better than opening presents, eating food and singing Christmas music? Doing all those things with family like you

9. It is the month of Cakes & Candles,

Snow & Songs, Carols & Joys

Laughter & Love, It is December…

Wishing you a Blessed Month of Christmas!!

10. They say the best of all gifts around any Christmas tree is the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas surrounded by your precious family, and many blessings for the coming year.

11. The gift of love.

The gift of peace.

The gift of happiness.

May all these be yours at Christmas.

12. May this Christmas bring you the message of peace and repose. Merry Christmas!

13. Christmas is about spending time with family and friends. It’s about creating happy memories that will last a lifetime. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

14. They say the best of all gifts around any Christmas tree is the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas surrounded by your precious family, and many blessings for the coming year.

15. The gift of love.

The gift of peace.

The gift of happiness.

May all these be yours at Christmas.1

16. I wish the new season of Christmas brings in your life new hopes, new cheer and a new happiness. Always stay happy, Wish you a lovely Christmas!

17. If I could tell Santa what to give you,

It would be happiness and peace

Not just this Christmas,

but for the entire year

18. This is the season to realise our sins and ask for God’s forgiveness.

You will feel His glory once you do!

Have a blessed Happy Christmas 2017 !

19. Let’s welcome the year which is fresh and new, let’s cherish each moment it beholds, let us celebrate this blissful new year. Merry X-mas!

20. Wishing you all the best that life can bring, Merry Christmas to you and a year full of blessings.

21. As you decorate your home, As you celebrate the season with loved ones and friends May the blessings of Jesus Christ bring you peace and joy. Merry Christmas and have a happy New Year!

22. “Be jolly, Be merry, Be happy, Be excited,

for Christmas is here

May your home be filled with his love and his blessings.

Merry Christmas 2017!”

23. Christmas is the proof that this world can become a better place if we have lots of people like you who fill it with happiness and hope. Merry Christmas!

24. Love, Hope and Smiles to you, Christmas is here,

Also a year brand new, Let us sing and dance,

Live life, as if we’re given a new chance!

Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

25. This season start changing yourself for the better. Be the person you always wanted to be, love more and worry less. Merry Christmas!

Tune into some evergreen Christmas music hits: