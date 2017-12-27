Since the beginning of times, a thousand many great artists have walked the very surface of Earth but only a few have left the eternal, hard-to-erase footprints like Mirza Ghalib. The work of the legendary poet is such an enigma that it can make you laugh and cry at the same time. He was not a mere writer of his ordeals or the nature of things or the state of being; Ghalib was a visionary who spoke with the soul of the listener or reader. To say the least, he was the last true gem which was honed by the dying glorious airs of Mughal era.
Mirza Ghalib possessed such articulate skills that he single-handedly deciphered the usage of Urdu and made the complex language a household product. He was born in December 1797 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh and took his last breath in February, 1869 in Delhi. Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, or just Mirza Ghalib, began writing at a tender age of 11 and today, enjoys a reputation as one of the greatest and influential poets of Urdu language. He is not only popular in India and Pakistan, but among diaspora around the world.
Here are the 10 times when ghalib took our breaths away:
- ham ko maalum hai jannat ki haqiqat lekin
dil ke ḳhush rakhne ko ghalib ye khayal achchha hai
- hazaron ḳhwahishen aisi ki har khwahish pe dam nikle
bahut nikle mere arman lekin phir bhi kam nikle
- ye na thi hamari qismat ki visal-e-yaar hota
agar aur jeete rahte yahi intezar hota
- un ke dekhe se jo aa jaati hai munh par raunaq
vo samajhte hain ki bimar ka haal achchha hai
- qarz ki peete the maye lekin samajhte the ki haan
rang layegi hamari faaqe-masti ek din
- na tha kuchh to ḳhuda tha kuchh na hota to ḳhuda hota
Duboya mujh ko hone ne na hota main to kya hota
- kaaba kis munh se jaoge ghalib
sharm tum ko magar nahin aati
- ishrat-e-qatra hai dariya mein fanaa ho jaana
dard ka had se guzarna hai dawa ho jaana
- bas-ki dushvar hai har kaam ka asaan hona
aadmi ko bhi mayassar nahin insan hona
- dard minnat-kash-e-dawa na hua
main na achchha hua bura na hua