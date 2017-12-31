To signify celebration the animated penguin along with parrot pals hold sparklers in hands. The feathery creatures recollect past memories and are ready to celebrate “a new day in a new year.”

Penguins with sparklers in their hands are ready to ring in 2018

As New Year celebration has started across the globe, Google features a new doodle to celebrate the New Year’s Eve. To signify celebration the animated penguin along with parrot pals hold sparklers in hands. The feathery creatures recollect past memories and are ready to celebrate “a new day in a new year.” The dates of the series when Google posted doodles read 18, 25, and 31 December of 2017. With exceptions to Russia and parts of middle-east Asia, the doodle is visible to most of the countries across the globe.

The penguins stroll around the beach with sparklers in hand to countdown 2018. Google featured the festive concept with the glittery cityscape in the background of penguins. “The pair of slippery-footed siblings are geared up to celebrate the New Year with their pals and what kind of fun this feathery family has in store for next couple of weeks”, says Google. Google also plans to post new doodle on 1 January 2018 to greet the new year.

The slides of penguin doodle images celebrating the New Year include:

