Pongal is a four-day long Hindu festival and is celebrated at the time of harvest. The festival is generally celebrated in southern part of, especially in Tamil Nadu and people in this part of the nation mark this festival at the time of harvesting cereals, sugar-cane, turmeric. Being a harvesting festival, people offer prayers to the sun god. This year, the festival is celebrated from January 14 to January 17. The festival is widely celebrated in Puducherry, country of Sri Lanka. Tamilians in other nations including those in Malaysia, Mauritius, South Africa, United States, Singapore, Canada and UK.

Pongal celebration and significance

The main significance of this festival is that people, especially farmers, at the time of harvesting crops pay thanks to mother nature, especially the sun god. It’s a four-day festival mainly celebrated in southern India especially by Tamilians, even those who are settled in other countries. According to Tamilian, they believe that while celebrating this festival, it will end all their problems, family issues, and will mark the beginning of positive time. The arrival of the festival also marks the beginning of the marriage period. The second day of the Pongal is celebrated by performing ceremonial practices and food in the form of prasada like rice boiled in milk outdoors in a pot. The third day of the Pongal festival is known as Mattu Pongal. On this day, people tie coloured beads, bells, a garland of flowers on the neck of the cattle and worship them. While on the last of the festival, which is known as Knau or Kannum Pongal day. People on this day take a turmeric leaf, washes them and is then placed on the ground. On this leaf are placed, the left overs of sweet Pongal and Venn Pongal, ordinary rice as well as rice coloured red and yellow, betel leaves, betel nuts, two pieces of sugarcane, turmeric leaves, and plantains.

Pongal Puja date and timings

Pongal date is January 14 in 2017. The auspicious muhurtham for Pongal preparation and Pongal pooja is from 7:50AM to 8:34AM; 9:56AM to 11:15AM