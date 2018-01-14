During Pongal, South Indian families start prepping for the celebrations days in advance and all the food is handmade from scratch even the delicious coconut chutney! While the North celebrates Makar Sankranti, states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu are decorated with flowers for the harvest festival as families pray to the sun god for prosperity.

Pongal is right around the corner and all of South India is ready to ring in the festival with energy and enthusiasm. Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated to mark Sun’s transition towards the north (Uttarayan). Celebrated in the auspicious month of Thai (10th month of Tamil calendar), Pongal is a four-day festival which is marked to begin on 14th January 2018 (Sunday) and ends on 17th January 2018 (Wednesday). These celebrations are marked with families adorning their houses with flower garlands and rangolis made with rice powder.

During Pongal, South Indian families start prepping for the celebrations days in advance and all the food is handmade from scratch even the delicious coconut chutney! While the North celebrates Makar Sankranti, states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu are decorated with flowers for the harvest festival as families pray to the sun god for prosperity. The menu for the four-day festival is extensive and ranges from sweet to savoury using every grain that is grown during the harvest period.

Here are a few Pongal wishes you can send to all your loved ones:

Dekho aa gaya matka, aa gaya doodh, aa gaya chawal oogana ka samaye, Pongal hai tayaar toh aao shuru kare saath. Happy Pongal!

Kolam ki sajavat aur phoolon ke beech aao mile, gayien aur khayen! Pongal Mubarak!

Aasha hai ki Pongal ka tyohaar bhar de appki zindagi ko khushiyon aur unnati se! Happy Pongal!

Bas yahi hai dua ki Pongal ki mithas le kar aaye aapki duniya mein khushiyon ki bahar! Happy Pongal!

While you enjoy the sweet taste of Pongal, here are some tunes you can enjoy: