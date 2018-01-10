Year in review reports of two of the most popular porn sites in the world: Pornhub and xHamster have revealed that women have watched more porn in 2017 compared to previous years. Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone once again was listed in the top 5 most searched pornstars.

While the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) remains sceptical on presenting sensual love-making scenes to the Indian audience, we are keeping busy in hounding top porn websites. Two of the most popular adult websites: Pornhub and xHamster released their year-in-review reports for 2017 which listed women as the highest porn consumers of the past year. Talking about India, our country was ranked third by Pornhub in 2017 only behind US and UK in terms of awarding immense traffic to the biggest porn site in the world.

According to Pornhub, at least 28.5 billion people visited the site last year and the most searched term was ‘Porn for women.’ The keyword was used around 359% more than the last year by female users. The annual review of the adult site ranked ‘Arab’ as the most popular search in India. Compared to 2016, Arab was searched 165% times more than the previous year. Among other top searches which scaled greater heights in India were ‘hd Hindi’ and ‘Indian hd.’ The two keywords saw a rise of 1822% and 1273% respectively.

Pornhub completed a glorious decade while ruling the hearts of porn lovers across the world. The website also revealed search data for the last ten years which saw a 1400% rise in the ‘porn for women’ search. ‘Lesbian’ and ‘women enjoying other women’ were most searched terms for the third successive years. ‘Hentai’ was the second most searched term globally.

Sunny Leone once again found a place in the list of top five most searched porn stars. She joined the likes of Lisa Ann and Mia Khalifa for the third time in a row. Riley Reid became the most searched pornstar of 2017.

Here are the top five most searched pornstars on Pornhub:

Riley Reid

Mia Khalifa

Lisa Ann

Kim Kardashian

Sunny Leone

The most searched celebrities were Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and youtuber ‘Lena the Plug.’ The average age of users visiting the site was 35 years with the 25-34-year-olds, raking up for 32% of the site’s traffic. 29% users were from the age group 18-24 while 17% were from the age 35-44 and 11% over 55.

xHamster’s year-end report saw a major increase in women viewers with South Africa witnessing 23% rise in female porn viewers. Women in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, India and United States also spent more time watching porn in 2017. 26% users on the site were female. ‘Mom’ was the most searched term by female viewers globally.