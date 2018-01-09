The man behind the one of the best selling rum Old Monk, Kapil Mohan passed away at the age of 88. Helm of Trade Links Pvt Ltd. launched the Old Monk, just after the 7 years of India's Independence on December 19, 1954. Many of his admirers, followers took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Mohan and posted picture of the Old Monk.

The man behind the one of the best selling rum in India, Old Monk, Brigadier (retd.) Kapil Mohan, former Chairman and MD of Mohan Meakin Ltd, who was not keeping well in his last years passed away at the age of 88 due to cardiac arrest at his home in Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar area. Helm of Trade Links Pvt Ltd. Kapil Mohan launched the Old Monk, just after the 7 years of India’s Independence on December 19, 1954. Under his leadership, the company reached stellar heights and developed three distilleries, two breweries and a host of new franchises in India. The company traces its origins to a brewery established by Edward Dyer in Kasauli in 1855.

During the same century, another man named HG Meakin, founded Meakin & Co. Ltd. He bought the old Simla and Kasauli Breweries and built others at Dalhousie, Ranikhet, Chakrarta, Darjeeling and Kirkee. The two firms soon joined hands and started a new joint stock venture under the style of Dyer Meakin & Co.Ltd. In 1935, when Burma (now Myanmar) was dismembered from India, the name of the Company with Indian assets and liabilities was changed to Dyer Meakin Breweries Ltd., from Dyer Meakin & Co. Ltd., and the assets and liabilities of Burma Brewery in Burma were separated.

Thereafter the company’s name was changed from Dyer Meakin Breweries Ltd to Mohan Meakin Breweries Ltd in 1966 and from 1980, the name was further changed to Mohan Meakin Ltd. Mohan Meakin then expanded its business in various fields such as malt houses, glass factories, breakfast food, fruit products and juices, malt extract factories, cold storages and engineering works among others.

Many of his admirers, followers took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Mohan who carried forward the legacy of his brother VR Mohan and father NN Mohan. Journalist, writer Madhavan Narayanan writing on his twitter said,”Sad to hear of the passing of Brig Kapil Mohan and it does unreported in the news media! He is the man who ran Mohan Meakin and the face behind the Old Monk rum brand that is global. Remember meeting him for a family feud story. This is the stuff of business history”. Many users posted picture of the Old Monk to pay tributes to Kapil Mohan.

This is how Twitterati Mourns Mohan’s Death:

Sad to hear of the passing of Brig Kapil Mohan — and it does unreported in the news media! He is the man who ran Mohan Meakin and the face beind the Old Monk rum brand that is global. Remember meeting him for a family feud story. This is the stuff of business history. — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) January 8, 2018

Can't belive… The man who's Brand ' Old Monk ' i drank as a teenager with my College folks is no More … will miss u! But the Monk will be alive in Hearts of all #OldMonk #KapilMohan pic.twitter.com/XzdtcnPwMi — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) January 8, 2018

Kapil Mohan, man behind the success of Old Monk, passes away at 88 https://t.co/bjgZH4898E @Aadimanaw 🙁 Another legend which gave an outstanding brand with we Indians can boast about outside India. #oldmonk #indianrum pic.twitter.com/iuSV1nZVsE — Abhinav Kumar (@singhabhinav) January 8, 2018

Kapil Mohan is survived by his wife Pushpa Mohan. The creator of Buddha Sant also received one of India’s highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2010 and Kapil Mohan led the much required diversification of the company after he took over the reins of the erstwhile Dyer Meakin Breweries. Currently, the company Mohan Meakin Ltd is a multi-faceted business house with a turnover of more than Rs 400 crore.