Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was present in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to deliver on the 13th Nehru memorial lecture when he was asked for an advise by a student on homosexuality. Ravi Shankar said, ““You treat yourself better, doesn’t matter how others treat you. You don’t think you are sick or something’s wrong with you. If you stand up, nobody can insult you … but if you feel weak and meek, and if you feel bad about yourself, nobody can make you feel better,” Sri Sri told the student, adding, “This is your tendency now. Just acknowledge it and accept it, and know that this tendency is not a permanent thing. It may change. I’ve seen many men who were gay, later on turn into heterosexuals, and there are those who are normal — what are called straight people — end up being gay later in life.”

Though the globally known Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was speaking his mind, it seems that the spiritual guru’s view point didn’t go well with social activists and LGBT supporters. Reacting after Sri Sri’s comment, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor responded to his remarks and said that it was irresponsible on the part of Ravi Shankar to make such comments. “Homosexuality is not a ‘tendency’ it’s something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible,” the Neerja actress said.