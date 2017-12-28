It is that time of the year when we start preparing to bid adieu to 2017 and welcoming 2018. The year 2017 was full of funky trends and some of them made us go crazy over their existence. Here is a list of some trends that must go away with 2017, as we cannot handle their continuation into 2018.

It is that time of the year when we start preparing to bid adieu to 2017 and welcoming 2018. The year 2017 was full of funky trends and some of them made us go crazy over their existence. When our social media posts and newsfeeds left no chance to promote such trends, they made most of us go cringy over their existence. Every one of us has seen these trends and are still questioning their existence. Here is a list of some trends that must go away with 2017, as we cannot handle their continuation into 2018.

Getting this exact haircut

Well, I don’t know about you guys, but in 2017, every boy around me had something like this as his hair-cut. Every other boy had or wanted this up there. But, in my point of view, this is something that needs to go away with 2017.

Attaching pompoms to everything

Be it a pair of shoes, an accessory or even your home decor, the pompoms hopped over everything that came into its way. They left everybody like me cringing on their existence. So, they must go with 2017 as soon as possible.

What’s the name of the doctor, who prescribed wearing incredibly big, round glasses?

Just turn around, and have a look and I am damn sure that you will find an individual wearing such huge glasses even those are bigger than his face. While people are still obsessed with this nerdy and geeky look, I think this should go with 2017.

Contouring with Condom…. Who does that?

This trend actually made me shrink in my pillow with shame because who does that? If the trend was to promote sex education than I ‘ll say okay but that is definitely not going to make her look prettier.

Why is Ombre everywhere?

I do agree that the hair colour looks cool, but it cannot last forever. It is getting over-rated and needs to go away as soon as possible.