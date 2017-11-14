India celebrates 14 November as Children’s Day on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was also known for his soft heart and love for children. On this day, children are treated specially across the country and are allured by gifts, sweets to mark the day. Celebrated in India to remember Jawaharlal Nehru, also known as Chacha Nehru had once said that children of today will make the India of tomorrow and it all depends on how we build them up which will define the future of the country.
Though Children’s day in India is celebrated on November 14, the Universal Children’s Day is acknowledged on November 20. Children’s day was established to dedicate one day and encourage nations of the world to promote mutual exchange and understanding among children and secondly to initiate action to benefit and promote the welfare of the world’s children. On this special day of children in India, various institutions including schools, colleges, orphanages, corporate institutions, government institutions, NGOs organise special programmes for children and put an extra effort to make them happy by creating a positive and a more protective environment.
Educational institutions across the nation on Children’s day attempt to give a break to students from their regular schedule and involve them in a more pro-active activities like games, competitions. Institutions also arrange food including sweets, chocolates, gifts to make them feel special.
Interesting historical facts about Children’s Day and when it is celebrated in other nations
- Children’s Day had begun in June in 1856 by Reverend Dr. Charles Leonard, pastor of the Universalist Church of the Redeemer in Chelsea, Massachusetts, who held a special service dedicated to children. It was first named as Rose Day, then Flower Sunday, and at last it was named as Children’s Day.
- Children’s Day was first officially declared a national holiday by the Republic of Turkey in 1929 with the set date of 23 April.
- Children’s Day is also observed as International Day for Protection for Children in many nations on June 1. It is being marked as Children’s Day since 1950.
- Children Day is observed to promote the objectives outlined in the charter and for the welfare of Children.
- In 2000, the Millennium Development Goals observed by world leaders in order to stop the spread of HIV/AIDS by 2015.
- The Universal Children’s Day is also celebrated to make them aware about how children across the world have experienced violence in forms of abuse, exploitation and discrimination.
- In New Zealand, Children’s Day is celebrated on first Sunday of March, in Spain on second Sunday of May and first Friday of January in Bahamas.