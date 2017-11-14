Universal Children's Day is celebrated on November 20, however in India, it is celebrated on 14 November on the birth anniversary of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India after independence. It is said that India celebrates children's day to remember Jawarhal Lal Nehru also know as 'chacha Nehru', who used to love children.

India celebrates 14 November as Children’s Day on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was also known for his soft heart and love for children. On this day, children are treated specially across the country and are allured by gifts, sweets to mark the day. Celebrated in India to remember Jawaharlal Nehru, also known as Chacha Nehru had once said that children of today will make the India of tomorrow and it all depends on how we build them up which will define the future of the country.

Though Children’s day in India is celebrated on November 14, the Universal Children’s Day is acknowledged on November 20. Children’s day was established to dedicate one day and encourage nations of the world to promote mutual exchange and understanding among children and secondly to initiate action to benefit and promote the welfare of the world’s children. On this special day of children in India, various institutions including schools, colleges, orphanages, corporate institutions, government institutions, NGOs organise special programmes for children and put an extra effort to make them happy by creating a positive and a more protective environment.

Educational institutions across the nation on Children’s day attempt to give a break to students from their regular schedule and involve them in a more pro-active activities like games, competitions. Institutions also arrange food including sweets, chocolates, gifts to make them feel special.

