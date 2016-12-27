This Gurgaon restaurant wants you to pay for your time and not for the food

New Delhi: You don’t need a silver spoon to enjoy good food. You don’t even need a big buffet. A good meal with family or friends or some juicy gossip can also make it interesting. After all, it’s about spending some quality time together, talking, sharing and communicating.

And this Gurgaon restaurant follows the same. It charges you for the time you spend there and not for the food.

People & Co. have started a venture where you don’t have to pay for the food you eat but for the time you spend there.

As per the offer which is valid only on Mondays and Tuesdays, you will be charged for the food Rs 15 per minute and the total payable amount will depend on the amount of time you spend there.

Located in Cyber Hub, the place is amazing with menu including Dimsums and tummy fillers like Pizzas, Pastas and Risottos.

So all you foodies out there, try this airy restaurant for a wonderful experience!