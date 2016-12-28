Complement your personality, profession with perfect pair of shoes

New Delhi: Different personalities from different walks of life like to wear different kind of shoes. While a dancer could go for double monk shoes, derby style shoes are for the guitarist in you, says an expert.

Alessandro Sartori, Artistic Director at Ermenegildo Zegna, an Italian luxury fashion house that makes men's clothing and accessories, has listed different type of shoes he sees best for people from different walks of life:

The dancer: A double monk shoe fuses a classic root with a strong, modern cut. These are a special style for the ballet opening gala, can be worn with a single-breasted white tuxedo.

The chef: The Eccentric gusset shoe is designed to maximize the convenience of a lace-less shoe, with the sophistication of a fully leather lined shoe, for for a busy and happening chef.

The guitarist: Rich derby style shoe is a smart casual option that straddles the formal and informal world efficiently, complimenting the talented guitarist and composer in you.