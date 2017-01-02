Wear your leather jacket stylishly

New Delhi: Leather jackets emphasise on your personality and if chosen correctly, they are capable of refreshing your image. Don't shy away from experimenting with colours of your jacket but also avoid dressing in one colour from head to toe, says an expert.

Harkirat Singh, Managing Director at Woodland Worldwide, has rolled out a few tips on styling your leather jacket:

*Dressing in just one colour from head to toe does not appear very flattering. Break the monotony by pairing blue jeans with a black leather jacket. A white T-shirt peeking out from beneath the shirt and a thick woollen scarf will ramp up the sophistication.

*To soften the look of the sturdy looking leather jackets, pair them with light coloured cotton shirts. Team them with a grey trouser and tan shoes for a smart formal look

*Don't shy away from experimenting with colours of your jacket. As long as you get the right colour and cut, feel free to experiment with different masculine hues such as tan or grey. If you want to go for a brighter shade then make sure that you carry it confidently.

*For a weekend lunch with friends, wear a black leather biker jacket with a grey t-shirt and black jeans to look cool and casual.

*If your style preference is a little more on the preppy side, reach out for a plain jacket with leather sleeves. It will add an edge to your look. Add some slim blue jeans and fingerless gloves to complete the look.

*Try teaming a black leather jacket with distressed grey jeans for a polished yet off-duty look. Uplift this ensemble with brown leather brogues.

*To get a laid-back yet stylish look, reach out for a leather bomber with camel jeans.