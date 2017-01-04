New Delhi World Book Fair to kick off on January 7

New Delhi: The much awaited World Book Fair, the largest event of its kind in the country, will be held between January 7-15 at Pragati Maidan here.

The 44th edition of the book fair will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Human Resource Development (Higher Education) Mahendra Nath Pandey, organiser National Book Trust said in a statement on Wednesday.

The nine-day event will promote the rich Indian heritage through music and dance performances and is expected to host 1,500 participants from across India, including over 50 foreign exhibitors.

More than 2,500 stalls will showcase books and reading material in Hindi, English and other Indian languages for all age groups, on a wide range of subjects and genre.

The highlight of the fair will be on January 10 when publishers from India, Germany and France will talk about markets, trends and collaborations in a session and will showcase their book market scenario at the event.

"The Embassy of France, in association with its cultural wing, Institut Français India has created the Publication Assistance Programme -- PAP Tagore, whose aim is to support publication projects from French to all Indian languages," said Bertrand de Hartingh, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs of Institut Français.

"Therefore, not only English but also all the languages that contribute to the richness of Indian diversity," he said.

Noting that this year will also mark the launch of Bonjour India, he said, "The richness of Indian and French intellection will be celebrated as the festival will act as a catalyst for Indo-French cooperation, from November 2017 to February 2018."

He further added, "The books published will benefit from an exceptional display for their readership."

Other leading publishers from India and abroad will also showcase the best of their titles at the fair.