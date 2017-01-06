Nicole Kidman talks about 'kissy time' with husband Keith Urban

Los Angeles: Actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban tell their children it's their "kissy time" when their children interrupt them during their intimate moments.

In a radio interview, Kidman was asked how the couple get intimate when the children are home, reports pagesix.com.

Kidman replied: "(We tell them) mommy and daddy need to have kissy-kissy time."

Kidman has daughters Sunday and Faith with Urban. She also has adopted children Isabella and Conor, with former husband Tom Cruise.

She said that the couple's eldest daughter Sunday is a budding actress and has won a part in her school play.

"My daughter just got cast in her school play. So that's been the main priority, learning lines with her," Kidman said.