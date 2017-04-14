One in three or 33 per cent of Indians over 30 years of age are suffering from one or more lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol, blood pressure, thyroid and cancer, a report has revealed.

GOQii — a California-based virtual fitness coaching platform — in its ‘GOQii India Fit’ 2017 report showed that nearly 9.4 per cent people are suffering from high cholesterol followed by 7.7 per cent suffering from diabetes and 6.76 per cent suffering from thyroid.

“Over the years, there has been an increase in the number of chronic diseases due to the disruptive lifestyle changes in the country. Lack of exercise, erratic eating habits, increase in stress levels and poor sleep patterns are just some of the key reasons behind the increase of this epidemic,” Vishal Gondal, CEO and Founder of GOQii said in a statement on Thursday.

While men were found to be victims of diabetes, cholesterol and cardiac related problems, women were found to have issues related to low BP and thyroid.

Further, an average Indian was found to sleep for 6.72 hours every day which is less than a healthy average of 7-9 hours daily.

Lack of proper sleep is a grave concern for 31.3 per cent population. This coupled with the lack of exercise and increase in stress is adding to the cause of falling health levels of Indians, the report said.

The report was based on a survey of over one lakh individuals across the country.