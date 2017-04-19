Summer is here and its time to put your best forward in trendiest outfits that are easy on skin keeping the warm weather in mind. From opting light layering to avoid sun burn to mixing and matching can add some fashion quotient in your daily wear dressing style, experts say.

Rajesh Jain, Business Head of brand Rangriti and designer Sumona Parekh doles out tips on how one can glamourise their summer outfits keeping scorching sun.

* Go loud this summer by incorporating colour in your wardrobe. Add some cheer to your dull days with bright coloured clothes.

* Start a process of mix and match of top with the bottoms, you may pair a print top for solid pants or a solid top for a print skirt.

* Surprise people with this dash of awesomeness. Mixing and matching of scarves, dupattas and sober dress adds a dash of confidence to one’s personality. A great way to wear a scarf or dupatta if you have two contrasting colours that can go well with the pastel colour dress.

* Light layers with natural fabrics can be a wonderful way to beat the heat during summer. Go for asymmetrical jacket over a tunic and palazzos for instant chic. Asymmetrical cuts remain popular this year.

* For the cool casual look this summer you may pair Indie top of kurti with slim fit pants or a short kurti with floral Plazzo.

* One can also pair a long straight kurta with slim fit pants or short kurtas with jeans to create own style this season.

* Sharp shoulder blades are still in fashion trends this summer too. Invest in a strapless blouse or get yourself a peasant top to get into sultry summer mode and let a bronzed look keep you head and shoulders above the rest.