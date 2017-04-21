Opt for long flowy tops and empire line dresses to hide your tummy bulge, say experts.

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at Voonik, and Karieshma Sarnaa and Amrita KM, fashion designer, Shopotox, share some hacks to hide tummy bulge.

* Long, flowy tops: Flowy, long tops can be a saviour as they’re designed in a way that ensures that the outfit doesn’t cling to any part of your body, thus they can be good to camouflage your tummy bulge.

* Empire line dresses: They are designed in such a way that they flow outward from the waist down. They are also comfortable to wear during the summer heat.

* Say yes to mid-rise jeans: Mid-rise jeans tuck in the tummy bulge thus avoiding unwanted muffin tops created around the waistline.

* Avoid colour blocking: Go for monochromatic look or wear shades and tints of the same hue.

* Layering: Opt for light layers, light fabrics like mul, linen and others to be worn as long vests, and capes.

* Avoid waist belts: Waist belts define your bust and waist line, so avoid that for some time till the time you don’t get back in shape.

* Pair your midis right: Midi skirts with collared shirts leaving two top buttons unbuttoned looks chic. Else wear it with a scooped neck top.