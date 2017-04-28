Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is the part of an exclusive video released by Reebok, says she prefers working out with friends than going solo.

The video, tiled “This or That”, shows her playful side in an outfit styled in Reebok spring-summer 2017 collection including Club C 85 Diamond shoes, launching in India on May 1.

She reveals her personal preferences when it comes to fitness and fashion, proving there are no set rules when it comes to keeping fit and looking great.

On fitness, she said: “I’m a horrible dancer so I’m just going to give you yoga vibes.”

She prefers “workout classes with friends” compared to solo sessions. On her running preferences, Hadid exclaims: “Running free! Don’t put me on a treadmill please!”

The video also features Hadid challenging prescriptive notions of what women should look like and how they should work out.