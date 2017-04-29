Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha won the gold medal at the 10th Moscow Sand Art Championship in Russia.

The ace sand artist won the jury prize for creating a sculpture of Lord Ganesha with the message “Go Green”.

With the theme ‘World around us’, the championship was held between April 22 and 28 in Kolomenskoye, where 25 renowned sand sculptors from various countries participated.

“This year the slogan was “Go Green”, so I chose it as the theme for my sculpture. We, on earth, are on the threshold of an imminent ecological disaster due to global warming,” said Pattnaik.

I have won Jury prize Gold medal in 10th World Sand Sculptures Championship Moscow 2017 , My SandArt Lord Ganesh with message #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/2sryaWcOP5 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 28, 2017

He later called on the Indian Ambassador in Russia Pankaj Saran, who congratulated him on his win.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the artist for achieving the feat.

“Congratulate @sudarsansand for Gold at World Sand Sculpture Championship in Moscow; you indeed make #Odisha proud,” tweeted Patnaik.

In 2016, Pattnaik had won the gold medal in Moscow for his sand sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi on World Peace.

Pattnaik had also created the world’s tallest sand castle on Puri beach which was included in the Guinness World Records.