When it comes to buying high-end bags, most of old school shoppers go for luxury products because of their social circle, a survey has revealed.

My Luxury Bargain, a portal for buying and selling of pre-owned luxury, conducted a survey to understand the mindset of the old school and the new school female luxury shoppers.

The sample size was 300 women within age group 18 to 45. The classification was – users from 18 to 32 years were considered new school and 33 to 45 years old school, read a statement.

According to the survey, as many as 63 per cent of old school shopper buy luxury products because of their social circle, and 37 per cent new school shopper buys luxury products because of the feel good factor.

It also showed that 52 per cent of old school shopper said they will stick to brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci and, while 48 per cent of new school shopper said they will try new brands like Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Givenchy and Balenciaga.

According to 57 per cent of old school shopper price of the bag has to be justified by the size of the bag and the brand name whereas 43 per cent of new school shopper buys what they like without any justification.

As many as 68 per cent of old school shoppers preferred to shop abroad and 32 per cent of new school shoppers shops through reputed foreign as well as domestic website

When it comes to accessories by high-end brands, 28 per cent of old school shoppers said that they will not buy luxury designer accessories but 72 per cent of new school shoppers were willing to buy them and use them in an innovative way.