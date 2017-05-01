The three-day India Runway Week ended on Sunday after a few upcoming designers showcased the ‘Summer Edition 2017’ here.

Three winners – Yashfa, Simran and Himanshi – of the DsyN BlooM contest, organized by Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education, presented their collections.

Himanshi’s collection had a global approach, Yashfa presented distinct insect silhouettes and Simran showcased Aher collections on beauty.

Kappil Kishore, Chairman, Vaatsalya Charitable Trust, said in a statement: “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is about the ideas and the collections showed by these students….”

The fashion gala was organised by the Indian Federation for Fashion Development.