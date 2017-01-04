Living Cars — Test drive of Audi R8 V10 plus

The famed Audi sports car is back in a new generation. The design does remind you of its predecessor, but this is such an exclusive design that it doesn’t really matter. It’s simple yet sleek.

The LED head lamps do not merge with the grille and therefore get a distinct identity. On the profile the alloys look beautiful and of course the air curtains are as aesthetic as they are functional.

Inside it’s an all black theme as you would expect in many sports cars. The Audi Virtual Cockpit is there behind the wheel. We’ve seen it on other cars as well and this 12.3-inch TFT display also doubles up as a central MMI monitor.

The 5.2 litre petrol engine continues from the previous generation and the good part is that it isn’t turbocharged but is a naturally aspirated V10 motor. One of the joys of that is the beautiful sound the V10 plus makes.

The maximum power is a massive 610 PS and if that’s not enough the maximum torque stands at 560 Nm. And on top of that there is launch control.

Shams Naqvi and Raj Kapoor of NewsX live the Audi R8 V10 plus experience.