Living Cars: First Drive — Toyota Prius 2017

Japanese car maker Toyota is all set to launch a brand new generation of its Prius hybrid in India. The car comes with a new automatic climate control system and colour head-up display along with Qi charging for wireless charging and JBL speakers.

The Prius is now 60 mm longer, 15 mm wider and 20 mm lower than its predecessor. The new Prius runs on a 1.8 Liter 4 cylinder 97 bhp Petrol motor and a 71 bhp electric motor.

The re-worked engine FE and thermal efficiency has gone up by almost 40 kmpl. The car also delivers a peak torque of 142Nm. A battery pack is installed under the second row of seats which results in better weight distribution of the car.

The battery is smaller than before, but more durable, and with an increased charging performance. The electric motor gets its energy from this pack and the engine gets its energy from the fuel. The batteries keep getting charged while the car is on the run or when the brakes are pressed.

There are two driving modes — Eco and Power. Initially the car runs absolutely on batteries, is totally silent and the petrol motor comes into play much later.

It’s a truly global car which is sold in more than 90 countries across the world. The total sales of the Prius family totaled almost 5.7 million units representing 63% of the 9 million hybrids delivered by Toyota Motor Company worldwide.

Shams Naqvi gets us a first drive of the new Toyota Prius.