Nation at 9: Political parties on anonymous funding — A case of doublespeak
| Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 23:22
Even as politicians encourage citizens to go cashless and digital to usher in more accountability, parties themselves have time and again stalled moves of bringing their outfits under scrutiny through the RTI.  Also the PM’s own party BJP received the largest amount (Rs 76 crore) from anonymous donors.
 
NewsX' Athar Khan explores this obvious doublespeak. The panellists joining the debate are Yogendra Yadav(Swaraj Abhiyan), Tarun Vijay (BJP), Ajoy Kumar (Congress), KC Tyagi (JDU) and SY Qureshi (Former Chief Election Commissioner)
