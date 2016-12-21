Nation at 9: Rahul alleges corruption against PM Modi — Bullet 'Proof' or Self goal?
By
| Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 23:38
First Published |
Nation at 9, NewsX, Athar Khan, Aditya Birla Group, Kumaramangalam Birla, Subrata Roy, Sahara, Narendra Modi, BJP, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sheila Dikshit, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, IT Dept, Mehsana, Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has taken his battle against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his home turf.  Quoting diary notings and seized emails by the IT Dept, Rahul fired another salvo against Narendra Modi by accusing him of taking kickbacks by two industrial houses, the Saharas and the Birlas. The BJP was quick to react and came down hard on the Congress and its vice-president and a war of words followed.
 
NewsX' Athar Khan tries to make sense of the seriousness and indeed the sustainability of these grave charges.
 
The panellists joining the debate are Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Sudhanshu Trivedi (BJP), Mahesh Jethmalani (Lawyer) and Neerja Choudhry (Senior journalist)
 
Tags:
Nation at 9, NewsX, Athar Khan, Aditya Birla Group, Kumaramangalam Birla, Subrata Roy, Sahara, Narendra Modi, BJP, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sheila Dikshit, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, IT Dept, Mehsana, Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 