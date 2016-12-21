Nation at 9: Rahul alleges corruption against PM Modi — Bullet 'Proof' or Self goal?

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has taken his battle against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his home turf. Quoting diary notings and seized emails by the IT Dept, Rahul fired another salvo against Narendra Modi by accusing him of taking kickbacks by two industrial houses, the Saharas and the Birlas. The BJP was quick to react and came down hard on the Congress and its vice-president and a war of words followed.

NewsX' Athar Khan tries to make sense of the seriousness and indeed the sustainability of these grave charges.

The panellists joining the debate are Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Sudhanshu Trivedi (BJP), Mahesh Jethmalani (Lawyer) and Neerja Choudhry (Senior journalist)