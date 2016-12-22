Nation at 9: Modi mocks graft RaGa
The PM replied to Rahul Gandhi's charges today in Varanasi and mocked the earthquake claim by the Congress VP. But if Rahul's reiteration of the charges later in the day were any indication, this war of words is going to get even more bitter in the run up to the UP polls.

 NewsX' Athar Khan discusses the developments of the day and fallout of this barb exchange between the two leaders. On the panel tonight Tom Vaddakan(Congress), GVL Narasimha Rao(BJP) Madhav Nalapat(Sunday Guardian), MR Venkatesh(Political Analyst), Zafar Sareshwala(Entrepeneur), Saugata Roy(TMC).

