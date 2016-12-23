Nation at 9: Najeeb bows out but the ‘Jung’ in Delhi might continue

Following Najeeb Jung’s sudden resignation, conspiracy theories are brewing up about the reasons behind his departure. While the Congress calls it an unceremonious exit, the BJP blames the AAP’s prolonged confrontation with Jung for his disenchantment.

Whatever the reason, one thing is quite clear that no matter who succeeds Jung’ as the Delhi LG, the war between the AAP govt and the centre’s man will continue.

NewsX’ Athar Khan talks to Madhav Nalapat (TSG), Ashish Khetan (AAP), Sharmishta Mukerjee (Congress) and Ashis Sood (BJP)