NewsX discusses the possibility of Sasikala Natarajan succumbing to temptation to become the AIADMK chief and topple O Panneerselvam as CM when the party’s top brass meets on the 29th of this month.

NewsX’ Athar Khan talks to Madhav Nalapat (TSG), Sumant C Raman (Analyst), RK Rdhakrishnan (Frontline) and A Sarvannan (DMK).