Nation at 9: Shivaji statue in Mumbai — PM says no price tag on national pride
| Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 23:12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only lambasted his critics for his grand announcement on the Shivaji Statue on Friday but also used the opportunity to send a message to the Opposition that his government will not back down on demonetisation despite the seemingly adverse fallout after charges of shoddy implementation.
 
NewsX' Athar Khan combines the two issues in this debate. Joining him on the panel are Madhav Nalapat (TSG), Sudesh Verma (BJP), Sanjay Jha (Congress), Clyde Crasto (NCP) and Rakesh Sinha (RSS).
 
