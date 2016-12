Mamtata Bannerjee’s "Gabbar" jibe has invited criticism from the BJP that accuses her of vilifying the armed forces and paramilitary jawans because of her vested political interest.

NewsX’ Athar Khan debates the issue with GVL Narasimha Rao (BJP), Sanjay Jha (Congress), Nirbed Roy (TMC), Gen VP Malik (Former Army Chief) and VB Gupta (Former IRS officer)