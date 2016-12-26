Nation at 9: Tamil Nadu director makes sexist comments; gets slammed by actresses

A case of shocking sexism has come to the fore as the Tamil director Suraj reveals his regressive mindset. He considers heroines to be the commodity for which everyone pays to enjoy. He specifically insists on shortening the length of the skirt as actresses should look glamorous on screen and worth the money.

Outraged actresses Tamannah and Nayantara have hit out at the director. They slammed the misogynist director and have demanded an apology. Are misogynists ruling silver screen now?