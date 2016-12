Speaking to media, Rama Mohan Rao claimed that he is still the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu.

Calling it an assault on the secretariat, he said he was held at gunpoint by the CRPF.

The BJP in its reply said Rao is desperate while the ADMK is mysteriously silent. So, it’s clearly a curious case with political overtones.

NewsX' Athar Khan moderates the debate with GVL Narasimha Rao(BJP), CR Kesavan (Congress), Sumant Raman and Shailja Chandra.